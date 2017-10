Oct 19 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co provides recast of non-GAAP historical financial results related to international divestiture

* Sees fy adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.85 to $3.95

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: