BRIEF-ScottsMiracle-Gro says Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.72

Nov 7 (Reuters) - ScottsMiracle-Gro Co-

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ScottsMiracle-Gro announces fiscal 2017 results; record operating cash flow; sales and earnings in line with guidance

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.15 to $4.35

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 4 to 6 percent

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.72

* Q4 sales $376.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $371.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ScottsMiracle-Gro Co - ‍gross margin rate is expected to decline by 50-100 basis points in 2018​

* ScottsMiracle-Gro Co - qtrly ‍non-GAAP SLS divestiture adjusted EPS loss of $0.26​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: