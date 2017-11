Nov 27 (Reuters) - Scout24 Ag’s bookrunner:

* BLOCK TRADE - SCOUT24 AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING OF SECONDARY SHARES OF ABOUT 10.0 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES‍​

* BLOCK TRADE - SCOUT24 AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDERS ARE MEP ORD GMBH & CO. KG AND WILLIS LUX HOLDINGS 2 S.À R.L.

* BLOCK TRADE - SCOUT24 AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING SIZE OF ABOUT 358 MILLION EURO OR $428 MILLION