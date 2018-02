BRIEF-Scout24: FY Revenue Up At EUR 479.8 Mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG:

* SCOUT24 PRELIMINARY RESULTS 2017: RECORD REVENUE AND PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* FY REVENUE ROSE 8.5 PERCENT TO 479.8 MILLION EUR

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 12.6% HIGHER ORDINARY OPERATING EBITDA OF EUR 252.8 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* FY PRELIMINARY GROUP EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO COME IN AT EUR 232.8 MILLION (2016: EUR 206.8 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED AT EUR 110.9 MILLION (2016: EUR 66.9 MILLION)

* TARGETS A HIGH-SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH RATE IN GROUP REVENUES FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* TARGETS LOW- TO MID-TEENS PERCENTAGE GROWTH RATE FOR 2019

* ORDINARY OPERATING EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE POINT EACH YEAR