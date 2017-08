Aug 9 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG

* DGAP-NEWS: SCOUT24 AG CONTINUES ITS REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH PATH IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* H1 REVENUE 233.4 MILLION EUR

* ‍REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​

* H1 GROUP ORDINARY OPERATING EBITDA IMPROVED AT A DISPROPORTIONATE RATE AND WAS UP 12.3% TO EUR 122.8 MILLION

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY OWNERS AMOUNTED TO EUR 54.9 MILLION IN REPORTING PERIOD (H1 2016: EUR 29.7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)