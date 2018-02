Feb 20 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG:

* SCOUT24 ISSUES SCHULDSCHEIN TO DIVERSIFY FINANCING STRUCTURE

* AIM OF THIS INITIAL PLACEMENT IS TO SECURE FAVOURABLE LONG-TERM INTEREST RATES

* OTHER AIM IS TO FURTHER INCREASE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY BY PARTIALLY REFINANCING EXISTING FINANCIAL LIABILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)