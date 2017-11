BRIEF-Scout24 Q3 net profit up at EUR 28.7 mln​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 28.7 MILLION EUR VERSUS 19.5 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* SAYS REVENUES FOR Q3 INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT TO EUR 120.1 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 110.5 MILLION)​

* Q3 ‍OPERATING EBITDA IMPROVED BY 7.7 PERCENT TO EUR 62.7 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 58.2 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍CASH CONTRIBUTION INCREASED BY 4.2% TO EUR 56.3 MILLION​

* SAYS CONTINUED ON PATH OF ROBUST TOP-LINE AND PROFITABILITY GROWTH IN Q3 OF FINANCIAL YEAR- OUTLOOK​

* SAYS ‍IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS 2017 TARGETS - OUTLOOK​