BRIEF-Scpharmaceuticals sees IPO of 6.4 mln shares to be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share‍​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Scpharmaceuticals Inc:

* Scpharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of 6.4 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share - SEC filing‍​

* Scpharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use about $35 million - $42 million of IPO proceeds for pre-commercial planning and commercialization of furoscix

* Scpharmaceuticals - intends to use about $6 million-$8 million of IPO proceeds for automation necessary to increase manufacturing capacity for sc2wear infusor Source text: (bit.ly/2hQ4Nnm) Further company coverage: