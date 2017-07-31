BRIEF-Scripps networks interactive Reports Q2 preliminary results

July 31 (Reuters) - Scripps Networks Interactive Inc :
* Scripps networks interactive, inc reports second quarter 2017 preliminary results
* Expects Q2 revenue $925 million versus i/b/e/s view $936.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 4 percent
* Expect 2017 revenue growth to be approximately 4%
* Q2 2017 preliminary advertising revenues were $663.0 million, an increase of 2.5%
* Now expect 2017 segment profit to be approximately flat for year, down from previously issued growth of approximately 3%
* Q2 2017 preliminary distribution revenues were $239.7 million, an increase of 7.3%
* Preliminary consolidated income from operations before income taxes in q2 2017 was $400.8 million, an increase of 20.8%
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $3.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S