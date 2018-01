BRIEF-Scripps Restructures, Puts Radio Stations Up For Sale

Jan 25 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co:

* SCRIPPS RESTRUCTURES TO CREATE STRONGER COMPANY, PUTS RADIO STATIONS UP FOR SALE

* E. W. SCRIPPS CO - ALSO PLANS TO SELL ITS 34 RADIO STATIONS AND HAS RETAINED KALIL & CO., INC. TO HANDLE PROCESS

* E. W. SCRIPPS CO - RESTRUCTURING AND COST REDUCTIONS EXPECTED TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MILLION IN ANNUAL COST SAVINGS

* E. W. SCRIPPS CO - COMPANY WILL TAKE A RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $2 MILLION IN Q4

* E. W. SCRIPPS - ANNUAL COST SAVINGS DRIVEN BY REDUCTIONS IN HEAD COUNT, OPERATING. EXPENSES OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS

* E. W. SCRIPPS CO - ESTIMATES A $4 MILLION CHARGE IN Q1 AND EXPECTS TO TAKE SMALLER QUARTERLY CHARGES INTO 2019