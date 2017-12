Dec 27 (Reuters) - S. Culture International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH WALKER MARKETING ​FOR DISPOSAL OF PROPERTIES AT CONSIDERATION OF HK$25.35 MILLION

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECORD AN UNAUDITED GAIN FROM DISPOSAL OF APPROXIMATELY HK$5.6 MILLION UPON COMPLETION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: