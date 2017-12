Dec 18(Reuters) - SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 13 percent stake in fruit and vegetable juice unit

* Says estimated value of the 13 percent stake in the unit is 7.7 million yuan

* Says it will fully own the unit after the transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Gzc7xZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)