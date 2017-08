Aug 1 (Reuters) - SDIPTECH AB (PUBL):

* EXPECTS TO REPORT IN Q2 REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 245 MILLION (196.2)​

* ‍ORDER BOOKS FOR GROUP'S COMPANIES IS AT A SATISFACTORY LEVEL AHEAD OF SECOND HALF OF 2017​

* PRELIMINARY EXPECTATION OF Q2 EBITA AT SEK 16 MILLION VERSUS SEK 25.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)