Nov 14 (Reuters) - SDL Plc

* ‍SDL REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH LILT REGARDING PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT​

* ‍TERMS OF SETTLEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL.​

* REACHED MUTUAL SETTLEMENT WITH LILT WITH REGARDS TO A LAWSUIT RELATED TO INFRINGEMENT OF PATENTS SPECIFIC TO SDL ADAPTIVE MT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: