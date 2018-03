March 6 (Reuters) - Sdl Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 6.2 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY ‍GROUP REVENUE £287.7 MILLION VERSUS £289.9 M​LN IN 2016

* ‍FY 2017 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £22.0 MILLION VERSUS £27.0 MILLION IN 2016

* ‍FINANCIAL RESULTS HURT BY WEAK GROSS MARGINS IN LANGUAGE SERVICES IN FIRST HALF AND BY SOFTWARE DEAL SLIPPAGE TOWARDS END OF PERIOD​