Feb 13 (Reuters) - SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AB :

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE SEK ‍15.3​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* “ WE HAVE SEEN A WEAK 2017 IN TERMS OF BOTH SALES AND PROFIT”‍​

* Q4 EBITDA RESULT AMOUNTED TO MSEK -3.8 (7.7)