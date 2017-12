BRIEF-Seachange International Reports Q3 NON-GAAP OPERATING EPS $0.09

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Seachange International Inc:

* SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $20 MILLION TO $24 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE $23.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $19.5 MILLION

* - COMPANY RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 TOP AND BOTTOM LINE RESULTS

* SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL - SEES Q4 RESULTS IN RANGE OF A LOSS FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.03 PER BASIC SHARE TO OPERATING INCOME OF $0.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

* - SEES Q4 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.02 TO $0.10 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE