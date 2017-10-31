FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32‍​
October 31, 2017 / 8:56 PM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida reports quarterly earnings per share $0.32‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - ‍reiterating previous guidance of $1.28 to $1.32 adjusted earnings per share for full year 2017​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - ‍reported net income of $14.2 million for q3 of 2017, a 56% or $5.1 million increase from q3 of 2016​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - ‍impact of hurricane irma on quarter was approximately $0.01 per share​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - qtrly earnings per share $0.32‍​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.35‍​

* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida qtrly ‍net revenue increased 5% to $57.2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
