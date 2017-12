Dec 19 (Reuters) - Seacor Holdings Inc:

* SEACOR HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS OFFER TO REPURCHASE ITS 2.50% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* SEACOR HOLDINGS INC - REPURCHASES $31 MILLION 2.50% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027