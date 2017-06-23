FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 1:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - SEACOR Marine Inc-

* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.

* SEACOR Marine Holdings- term sheet contemplates that seacor marine and moi will jointly form and capitalize a new joint venture company

* It is expected that seacor marine will be majority owner of equity interests in joint venture

* Joint venture would assume approximately $130 million of indebtedness from moi's credit facilities

* SEACOR Marine Holdings- in addition, joint venture would assume about $76.0 million of indebtedness currently reflected on seacor's financial statements

* SEACOR Marine Holdings says filed motion with U.S. Bankruptcy court under which moi and its unit filed petition for relief under chapter 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

