a month ago
#Bonds News
June 28, 2017 / 10:53 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Seadrill extends interim funding for North Atlantic Drilling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Seadrill Ltd

* Has amended revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling ltd., a majority owned subsidiary, to mature on july 31, 2017 and increased it to $150 million

* This interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies

* The facility was originally entered into on January 31, 2017 for $25 million maturing on March 31, 2017. On April 25, 2017 the facility was amended to mature on June 30, 2017 and increased to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

