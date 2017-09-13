FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seadrill files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
#Bankruptcy News
September 13, 2017 / 12:47 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Seadrill files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Seadrill Ltd -

* Seadrill announces comprehensive restructuring plan to be implemented with prearranged chapter 11 cases

* Agreement delivers $1.06 billion of new capital comprised of $860 million of secured notes and $200 million of equity

* As part of chapter 11 cases, company filed “first day” motions that, when granted, will enable day-to-day operations to continue as usual

* Ring-fenced non-consolidated affiliates from co’s restructuring, including seadrill partners, Seamex Ltd, Archer Limited,their respective subsidiaries

* Non-Consolidated affiliates did not file chapter 11 cases, and we expect their business operations to continue uninterrupted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

