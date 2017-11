Nov 22 (Reuters) - SeaFort Capital Inc:

* Subscribed for 6.8 million shares in capital of Distinct Infrastructure in connection with private placement completed by Distinct on Nov 21​

* Post private placement, SeaFort owned 6.8 million shares, representing approximately 15.8% of outstanding shares of Distinct

* Subscription price for Distinct shares was $1.35/share, resulting in total investment by SeaFort of $9.2 million