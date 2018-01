BRIEF-Seagate Technology Sees Q2 Revenue About $2.9 Bln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc:

* SEES Q2 GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF ABOUT 30 PERCENT

* SEAGATE SEES Q2 EXABYTE SHIPMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY 88 EXABYTES

* SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2018 AND COMPLETION OF LONG-TERM NAND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TOSHIBA MEMORY CORPORATION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.9 BILLION

* SEAGATE - GAAP AND NON-GAAP OPERATING. EXPENSES FOR DEC. QUARTER EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $444 MILLION AND $390 MILLION RESPECTIVELY

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $2.74 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: