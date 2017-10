Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp

* Sealed Air names William G. Stiehl acting chief financial officer

* Sealed Air Corp - ‍Stiehl will succeed current senior vice president and CFO Carol P. Lowe, who will depart company on October 31

* Sealed Air Corp - ‍on track to achieve our full year 2017 financial outlook​