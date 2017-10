Oct 25 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution AB says:

* Prepares for new CEO and new chairman.

* Says ‍preparations are made to appoint John Longhurst, currently chairman of board, as new CEO.

* Appointment is intended to become effective at time of extra general meeting on November 24.

* Tomas Jalling, the current CEO, is proposed to become new chairman.​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)