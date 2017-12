Dec 19 (Reuters) - Seamless Distribution AB:

* SEAMLESS DELIVERS CONTACTLESS PAYMENT SOLUTION TO ONEY ESPAÑA

* SAYS ‍ORDER VALUE OF CONTRACT IS WITHIN NORMAL RANGE FOR SINGLE CARD SCHEME SETUPS PROVIDED BY MEAWALLET, I.E. BETWEEN 200,000 AND 350,000 EURO OVER A THREE-YEAR PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)