Nov 7 (Reuters) - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp-

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months 2017

* Q3 revenue rose 119 percent to $18.9 million

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - qtrly net income per common share $0.09 ‍​

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - ‍"company does not have any immediate plans to perform a reverse stock split"​