BRIEF-Sears Canada announces update on Q2-2017 earnings release
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 18, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sears Canada announces update on Q2-2017 earnings release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc

* Sears Canada announces update on Q2-2017 earnings release

* Sears Canada Inc - ‍will not be filing unaudited interim financial statements in respect of 13-week period ended July 29, 2017

* Sears Canada Inc - ‍continuous disclosure filings are required to be filed by deadline of September 27, 2017​

* Sears Canada Inc - remains subject to stay of proceedings under ccaa, initially granted by order of Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on June 22, 2017​

* Sears Canada-‍in light of its ongoing restructuring, does not intend to make disclosure filings prior to or following anticipated cease trade order​

* Sears Canada Inc - ‍FTI consulting Canada Inc is court-appointed monitor under CCAA court order​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

