July 21 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc

* Sears Canada liquidation sales in closing stores begin Friday

* Hilco Global, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group to liquidate all inventory at stores slated to close

* Says Sears hometown store closing sales to be conducted by local owners

* Says obtained an order from ontario superior court of justice on Tuesday July 18, 2017 to liquidate 54 stores