Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc

* Sears Canada receives court approval to proceed with liquidation sales at all Sears locations

* Says ‍liquidation sales are expected to commence on October 19​

* Says ‍court also extended stay period to January 22, 2018​

* Says ‍Brandon G. Stranzl has resigned from board of directors​

* Says ‍continues to seek a purchaser for Sears Canada Product Repair Services (PRS) business​