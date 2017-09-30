FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sears Canada seeks approval for transactions, stay period extension
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 30, 2017 / 12:46 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Sears Canada seeks approval for transactions, stay period extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc

* Sears Canada to seek approval for a number of transactions and stay period extension to November 7, 2017

* During the stay period, Sears Canada is continuing to operate its retail stores and website at sears.ca

* Entered into number of lease surrender agreements and a lease amending agreement that will result in exit of some retail locations

* Co, subsidiaries seek approval of transactions in respect of 11 of leased retail store locations, one leased fulfillment centre

* Co, subsidiaries seek approval of transactions in respect of one of owned properties, two going-concern transactions for certain business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.