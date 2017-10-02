FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sears Canada to seek approval for Corbeil Électrique transaction
#Bonds News
October 2, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Sears Canada to seek approval for Corbeil Électrique transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc:

* Sears Canada to seek approval for Corbeil Électrique transaction

* Says ‍transaction expected to result in continued employment of at least 90% of Corbeil’s corporate employees

* Says ‍under asset purchase agreement with buyer, Am-Cam, buyer intends continuation to operate Corbeil business including Corbeil’s franchise network of stores​

* Says filed motion about additional order it will seek from court on Oct 4 related with going-concern transaction for unit Corbeil Électrique ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

