BRIEF-Sears Canada to seek approval for Corbeil Électrique transaction

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc:

* Sears Canada to seek approval for Corbeil Électrique transaction

* Says ‍transaction expected to result in continued employment of at least 90% of Corbeil’s corporate employees

* Says ‍under asset purchase agreement with buyer, Am-Cam, buyer intends continuation to operate Corbeil business including Corbeil’s franchise network of stores​

* Says filed motion about additional order it will seek from court on Oct 4 related with going-concern transaction for unit Corbeil Électrique