BRIEF-Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update

June 13 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp-

* Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍on track to achieve $1.25 billion in annualized cost savings in 2017​

* Sears Holdings Corp - actions include elimination of approximately 400 full-time positions at our corporate offices and support functions globally

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍certain positions at field operations will be impacted by th restructuring actions​

* Sears Holdings Corp - majority of eliminated positions are related to corporate workforce at sears holdings' headquarters in hoffman estates

* Sears Holdings -as part of restructuring, first eliminated open positions and reduced contract employees in an effort to minimize impact on employees

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍sears holdings has actioned nearly $1.0 billion in annualized cost savings to date​

* Sears Holdings - continue to evaluate strategic options across our portfolio to unlock value from our assets through partnerships, joint ventures or other means