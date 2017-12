BRIEF-Sears Holdings Q3 Loss Per Share $5.19

Sears Holdings Corp:

* SEARS HOLDINGS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $3.7 BILLION VERSUS $5.0 BILLION

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $5.19

* - TOTAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 15.3% DURING QUARTER

* - STORE CLOSURES CONTRIBUTED TO OVER HALF OF DECLINE IN QTRLY REVENUE

* SEARS HOLDINGS - QTRLY REVENUE ALSO NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY DECLINE IN NO. OF PHARMACIES IN OPEN KMART STORES & FALL IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ASSORTMENTS

* - QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $2.64

* SEARS - ‍ONCE AGREEMENT WITH PENSION BENEFIT GUARANTY CORP COMPLETES, ESTIMATED CONTRIBUTIONS OF $550 MILLION TO PENSION PLANS IN 2018, 2019 IS ELIMINATED​ ‍​

* SAYS “‍WILL BE TAKING ACTION IN NEAR TERM WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN UPCOMING DEBT MATURITIES”​

* - QTRLY ‍KMART COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 13 PERCENT, WHILE QTRLY SEARS COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 17 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: