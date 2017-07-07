BRIEF-Sears Holdings says co, Sears Roebuck Acceptance, Kmart entered into first amendment to second lien credit agreement, dated Sept. 1, 2016

July 7 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:
* Sears holdings says co, sears roebuck acceptance, kmart entered into first amendment to second lien credit agreement, dated sept 1, 2016 - sec filing
* Sears - amendment to provide line of credit facility pursuant to which co and its units may borrow line of credit loans in amount not to exceed $500 million
* Sears holdings corp - company expects to use proceeds from line of credit loans for general corporate purposes
* Sears holdings corp - esl investments inc has indicated that it is considering participating in credit facility as a line of credit lender
* Sears holdings - edward s. Lampert, co's ceo and chairman, is sole stockholder, ceo and director of esl investments, inc, which controls agent
* Sears holdings corp - line of credit loans will be secured on a pari passu basis with company's existing obligations under credit agreement Source text (bit.ly/2u1zfCJ) Further company coverage: