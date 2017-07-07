FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Sears Holdings says co, Sears Roebuck Acceptance, Kmart entered into first amendment to second lien credit agreement, dated Sept. 1, 2016
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 7, 2017 / 9:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sears Holdings says co, Sears Roebuck Acceptance, Kmart entered into first amendment to second lien credit agreement, dated Sept. 1, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* Sears holdings says co, sears roebuck acceptance, kmart entered into first amendment to second lien credit agreement, dated sept 1, 2016 - sec filing

* Sears - ‍amendment to provide line of credit facility pursuant to which co and its units may borrow line of credit loans in amount not to exceed $500 million

* Sears holdings corp - ‍company expects to use proceeds from line of credit loans for general corporate purposes​

* Sears holdings corp - esl investments inc has indicated that it is considering participating in credit facility as a line of credit lender

* Sears holdings - ‍edward s. Lampert, co's ceo and chairman, is sole stockholder, ceo and director of esl investments, inc, which controls agent​

* Sears holdings corp - ‍line of credit loans will be secured on a pari passu basis with company's existing obligations under credit agreement​ Source text (bit.ly/2u1zfCJ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.