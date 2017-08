July 17 (Reuters) - ESL Partners LP-

* On July 13, ESL Partners entered into short-term line of credit loans with the second-lien borrowers

* Sears Holdings - the July line of credit loans of $200 million, have a maturity of 151 days and have a fixed interest rate of 9.75% per annum Source text - bit.ly/2u0JVR2