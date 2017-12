Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :

* SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q3 SALES FELL 20.9 PERCENT TO $386 MILLION

* -QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 9.1%​

* SAYS ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN THE QUARTER WERE ALSO NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY HURRICANES HARVEY, IRMA, AND MARIA​