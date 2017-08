July 24 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* Seattle Genetics announces clinical collaboration to expand the therapeutic evaluation of sgn-liv1a in triple negative breast cancer

* Seattle Genetics Inc - ‍genentech will manage study operations for phase 1b/2 trial​

* Seattle Genetics Inc - ‍seattle Genetics will retain global development and commercialization rights to sgn-liv1a​