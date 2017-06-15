FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Seattle Genetics, Bristol-Myers Squibb highlight interim phase 1/2 data
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 15, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics, Bristol-Myers Squibb highlight interim phase 1/2 data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Seattle Genetics and Bristol-Myers Squibb highlight interim phase 1/2 data evaluating combination of adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) and opdivo® (nivolumab) in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma at the international conference on malignant lymphoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - combination data show 85 percent objective response rate and 63 percent complete response rate

* Bristol-Myers Squibb-‍data support recently initiated pivotal phase 3 clinical trial evaluating adcetris & opdivo combination in relapsed hodgkin lymphoma​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb- ‍forty-five percent of patients had primary refractory disease, 55 percent progressed after responding to frontline therapy in study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.