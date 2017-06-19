FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 trial of vadastuximab talirine
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 trial of vadastuximab talirine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia

* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia

* Seattle Genetics Inc - will closely review data and consult with FDA to determine future plans for vadastuximab talirine development program

* Seattle Genetics - data indicated higher rate of deaths, including fatal infections in vadastuximab talirine-containing arm versus control arm of trial

* Says ‍based on available data, safety concerns in this trial do not appear related to hepatotoxicity​

* Seattle Genetics Inc - suspending patient enrollment and treatment in all of its vadastuximab talirine clinical trials

* Seattle Genetics - on track to advance enfortumab vedotin into a pivotal trial in metastatic urothelial cancer in H2 2017 under collaboration with Astellas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.