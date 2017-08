July 25 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* Seattle Genetics Inc says Health Canada has issued a non-conditional marketing authorization for use ofadcetris

* Seattle Genetics - Adcetris approval for post-asct consolidation treatment of patients with Hodgkin Lymphoma at increased risk of relapse or progression

* Seattle Genetics - Health Canada's approval for adcetris indication based on positive phase 3 clinical trial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: