10 days ago
July 27, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics Q2 loss per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Seattle Genetics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $108.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $108.8 million

* Seattle Genetics Inc - increased its expectations for 2017 adcetris net product sales in U.S and Canada to a range of $290 million to $310 million

* Seattle genetics inc - as of june 30, 2017, Seattle Genetics had $473.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

