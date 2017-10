BRIEF-Seattle Genetics reports Q3 earnings $0.34/shr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Seattle Genetics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 revenue $135.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Seattle Genetics Inc sees FY 2017 ‍revenues from collaboration and license agreements $90 million to $100 million​

* Seattle Genetics Inc sees ‍fy 2017 royalty revenues $60 million to $65 million​