FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment announces new chairman and new lead independent director
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 13, 2017 / 8:28 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment announces new chairman and new lead independent director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment, Inc. announces new chairman and new lead independent director

* Says Ellen O. Tauscher resigned from the board

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍elected Yoshikazu Maruyama as chairman, succeeding David F. D‘alessandro effective October 9​

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍Company has also elected Donald C. Robinson as lead independent director, effective October 9​

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - Mr. D‘alessandro, Judith A. Mchale, and Ellen O. Tauscher will step down from board of directors, effective October 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.