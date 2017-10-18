FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment ‍implements restructuring program
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 18, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment ‍implements restructuring program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment - ‍implemented restructuring program

* Seaworld Entertainment - co had previously announced in August 2017 that it was identifying an additional $25.0 million in potential gross cost savings​

* Seaworld Entertainment- ‍restructuring program involves elimination of about 350 positions by end of Q4 2017 across certain of co’s theme parks, headquarters​

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍ as restructuring program, co expects to record approximately $5.1 million in pre-tax restructuring charges in Q3 of 2017​

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍restructuring charges relate to severance and other expenses incurred in connection with restructuring program​

* Seaworld Entertainment- ‍for Q3 2017 and for nine month period ended September 30, 2017, the restructuring charges will reduce co’s reported earnings​

* Seaworld Entertainment- ‍ for Q3 2017, for nine month period ended September 30, 2017, the restructuring charges will not impact co's adjusted EBITDA​ Source text : (bit.ly/2kX0db3) Further company coverage:

