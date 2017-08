Aug 7 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc

* SeaWorld Entertainment names Marc G. Swanson chief financial officer

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - Announced appointment of Elizabeth C. Gulacsy as chief accounting officer, replacing Swanson​

* SeaWorld Entertainment - ‍appointment of Marc Swanson as CFO effective immediately, he had been serving in position on interim basis since Aug 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: