2 months ago
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 16, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says David D'Alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - pursuant to terms of company's bylaws, D'Alessandro offered to tender his resignation to board following annual meeting

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - stockholders failed to approve compensation paid to company's named executive officers at annual meeting - sec filing

* Seaworld Entertainment- immediately after annual meeting, Yoshikazu Maruyama, Yongli Wang, director designees of Zhonghong Group, appointed to board Source text - bit.ly/2sak5ZL Further company coverage:

