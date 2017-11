Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Secom Co Ltd’s group net profit is seen coming at around 42 billion Yen in the half ended in September - Nikkei‍​

* Secom’s sales for half ended in September apparently grew 1% to about 445 billion Yen - Nikkei‍​

* Secom's operating profit likely fell 2% to 61 billion Yen for half ended in september - Nikkei Source text : ( s.nikkei.com/2h9RRrR )