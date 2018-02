Feb 26 (Reuters) - Second Cup Ltd:

* SECOND CUP FISCAL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWS 383%

* SECOND CUP LTD - ‍SAME STORE SALES WERE NEGATIVE 1.1% IN Q4​

* SECOND CUP LTD - QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE AS REPORTED $0.04

* SECOND CUP LTD - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $6.1 MILLION VERSUS $7.5 MILLION